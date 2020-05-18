"Pop-up" Drive-ins to be held in the Chippewa Valley

A bit of the past will be making a return to the Chippewa Valley as "Pop-Up" Drive-in movies will be presented around the area.

The first event will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls on May 23rd.

Here is what the events Facebook page has for details:

Drive-ins are being planed for several area cities including at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls Wisconsin on May 23. Gates will open at 8:00pm with movies starting at 8:45 each night. Because of the current environment guidelines for the events are being established as each event opens. We are looking at the most current guidelines set by local Health Departments, as guidelines change the event will change with them. A concessions delivery system is being established to place and receive orders directly to customers in their cars. Garbage bags and hand sanitizer will be given to each car entering the Drive-In and can be given to attendant when exiting the event. The movie will be displayed on a video wall and a FM transmitter will be delivering full sound to each car.