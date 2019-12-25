Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message

Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Updated: Wed 6:21 AM, Dec 25, 2019

(AP) - Pope Francis in his annual Christmas Day message is offering hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of world.

Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square that “the light of Christ is greater.''

The Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to address suffering and press for solutions.

The pope cited the Syrian and Venezuelan people along with migrants and others.

And in an extraordinary message, Francis and two other religious leaders urged South Sudan's rival leaders to maintain a pledge to form a coalition government early next year.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
