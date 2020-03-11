Popular bar and restaurant in Eau Claire for sale

A popular bar and restaurant in Eau Claire is up for sale.

RE/MAX Real Estate Group has the Court N House and sideBAR event space listed for $1.2 million. The posting says the sale includes all equipment, licenses, inventory and real estate. It says there have also been many recent improvements to the property.

Above the sideBAR is two residential rental units, and an unbuilt space above the Court-N-House. About eight off street parking spaces are also included in sale.

The building was built in 1885. To view the listing, click here.