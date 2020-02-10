Student hit, killed by vehicle while waiting for school bus

A 6-year-old student has died after they were struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting to get on a school bus Monday morning.

Tri-County Area School District Administrator Anthony Marinack said the bus was stopped, when another vehicle, traveling in the same direction as the bus, struck two students. A kindergarten student was killed, and a sibling was injured, Marinack said.

WBAY-TV reports the school bus stopped along State Highway 73 with its lights flashing when a car tried to pass the bus on the right-hand side.

Marinack told NewsChannel 7 the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. just southeast of Plainfield on Hwy. 73.

According to a DOT alert, traffic has been rerouted north on County J to County P, and west back to Hwy 73. Southbound traffic will reverse the directions.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department was unable to release any further information.

Marinack said other students were on the bus at the time. He said counselors will be at the school to help students and staff.