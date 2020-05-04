Positive pictures during the pandemic

While scrolling through social media, there are plenty of negative posts, but others are going out of their way to try to make strangers smile.

For many people, this time that we are spending at home has got the creative part of our brain in full motion. Some Chippewa Valley residents are making the most of their time and proving they are still not bored.

One character after another, Fred Kosier, from Eau Claire dresses up as comic book characters. "When you have a hobby like this you try to be as thrifty as possible so I was always one that after Halloween when the costumes all went on sale, I would buy everything I could get my hands on,” Kosier said.

Fred has collected dozens of costumes over the years and decided now was the perfect time to put them all to use. "I'm kind of an outgoing person so the whole stay at home thing was kind of a shock to me but I was sitting in my room looking around at this stuff and I'm like, I'm not bored,” he said.

For more than thirty days straight, Fred dresses up in costume, takes a video and posts it to social media. "I just hope they have a laugh, something to take their mind off of everyday stuff,” he said. Fred has had people from all over the world reach out to him after seeing his silly videos. "If you see somebody in a wig show up, it's probably me,” he added with a laugh.

And if you don't see Fred on your timeline, the Schroeder family might pop up. "Well, a few nights in I suggested the idea that hey let's spice it up a little bit,” said Austin Schroder with his brothers Jeremy and Aiden. Each night for dinner, the family gathers around the table in a different theme. "It's a fun time even if we are doing school work or yard work during the day to come together at the end of the day and have a half an hour or hour to be silly,” said parents, Travis and Christina Schroeder.

It started with just wearing hats and then evolved to more elaborate themes like Jumanji, using only materials they find around the house. "We found black jackets, we found old glasses, you had dad's high school glasses and the big back pack,” Jeremy, Austin and Aiden said.

They post their photos on Facebook and get other families to join in the fun. "We facetimed dinner with our friends from Arizona that we haven't spoken with in over a decade, it's been a long time so that was a lot of fun,” Travis and Christina said.

They are spending time to get creative and re-connect while they are all at home together. "Like many families during the school year we are pretty crazy busy, get up at 5, the kids are all involved in something, get home at like 9 at night and we are lucky if we have one family meal a week and so it has been really awesome to have family dinners every night,” Christina added.

The Schroeder family plans to keep up their themed dinners through the end of the safer at home order on May 26. Monday’s night theme is 80s movie night and they plan to dress up as “Goonies” so if you would like to join in the fun.

