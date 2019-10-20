Possible Salmonella contamination sparks recall of Great Value breakfast sausage

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture announced a recall of 6,444 pounds of Great Value brand ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products.

Some Great Value breakfast sausages are being recalled. (Source: USDA/WAFB/Gray News)

The USDA was notified a manufacturer may have inadvertently shipped products contaminated with Salmonella to stores. These items were shipped nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. They can also be identified using the information below:

4.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.



24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.



35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

Anyone who feels they may have consumed the contaminated products is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

It is also helpful to remember the symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

People more likely to get a serious illness are children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65 years, and people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness.

