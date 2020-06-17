DOJ: Two bodies discovered at Jefferson County house before shootout, fire

A Jefferson Co. Sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a possible burglary at a home in Sumner found two people, who were later determined to be deceased, laying in the driveway, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

Deputies responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the burglary report at a home on Co. Highway A, near Highway 106, the DOJ said. After seeing the bodies, the deputy reportedly found himself under fire from inside the house.

That deputy returned fire and took cover, then noticed black smoke coming from the house. The house was soon engulfed in flames.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared that this is still an active scene, and to stay away from the area. The county is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the investigation.

Anyone has information about this incident or was driving in the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.