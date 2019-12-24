Possible measles exposure at 5 US airports

Updated: Tue 9:45 PM, Dec 24, 2019

(CNN) - Health officials are warning of measles exposure at five U.S. airports.

According to health officials, an unidentified person, believed to have contracted the disease while traveling in Europe in late November, visited the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, last week.

Health officials in Chicago and Virginia are also investigating possible exposures at O’Hare International Airport and Richmond International Airport.

Health officials said three unvaccinated children with measles visiting from New Zealand likely exposed travelers at both the Denver and Los Angeles international airports on Dec. 11.

The measles virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can live in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, pink eye and a red, splotchy rash.

