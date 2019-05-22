‘Potentially hazardous asteroid’ with its own moon to pass by Earth this weekend

If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until 2036 to see it again. (Source: NASA)
(Gray News) - An asteroid nearly a mile wide and traveling 48,000 MPH is set to pass by Earth this weekend.

And it’s not coming alone. This asteroid has its own moon.

Astronomers named it 1999 KW4. Even though it’s been classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Minor Planet Center, scientist say we have nothing to fear in this flyby.

It will only travel as close as 3.2 million miles from Earth, which equals about 13 times the distance between the Earth and the moon, CNET reported.

Since it carries a moon, the asteroid is known in the scientific community as a binary system, according to NASA.

The flyby will be visible starting May 24 and last until May 27. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until 2036 to see it again.

