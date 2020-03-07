Power soccer offers opportunities to athletes

The United States Power Soccer Association has been around since the 1970's.

The Chippewa Valley Hooligans are one of the best teams in their league. The Hooligans play in the Champions Conference, which is the second division of the USPSA. Saturday, The team was in Menomonie for the Cullen Connolly Shamrock Smackdown. Brett Boettcher has been playing for the Hooligans for the last six years.

“I have to say it is probably the best thing in the world to be able to play this sport,” he said. It's a great sport to play and just be a part of a group that has the opportunity to compete.”

When you think of soccer, you might not picture athletes in power chairs. But the Chippewa Valley Hooligans are not letting themselves be defined by their chairs. Brett has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association is, “a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.”

This means Brett has to use a wheel-chair every day. But that does not keep him from playing the game he loves. Last year, Boettcher and his team were one game away from the Champions Conference National Championship game.

Brett’s dad, Bart Boettcher, is one of the assistant coaches for the Hooligans.

“They practice hard, they work hard, and they watch game film of each other to get prepared for games coming up,” Bart said. “He spends a lot of time making sure he is the best he can be at this sport.”

He says power soccer offers players something they wouldn't normally get.

“We have so many different athletes that are able to compete, that many of them would not be able to compete in a regular sport so to speak,” he said.

Athletes use specially designed chairs which are made specifically for power soccer.

“There is a special chair they make for the sport called the strike force,” Brett said.

Neil Shipley is the Hooligan’s head coach. He said this sport allows people with disabilities to see that anything is possible.

“The biggest thing that I’ve found for my son is, he gets to see other people like him. We are in a small community; he's the only one with Spina Bifida,” Shipley said. Here his teammates have Spina Bifida, they're married and he can see that you can do just about anything.”

These athletes are proving that they are not letting themselves be defined by their disabilities.

“This sport offers an opportunity to get out and be a part of a team,” Bart said. “That is what kids, adults and everyone likes to do is compete and have fun with friends”

At Saturday’s tournament, the Hooligans were unbeaten in three games. Next up for the Hooligans will be the 6th annual Chi-Town showdown in Chicago in April. The Hooligans might have a chance to bring home a national title in June. For information on how to get involved with the Chippewa Valley Hooligans, click here.

