Power outages impacting thousands in Eau Claire

Nearly 4,000 people are without power in Eau Claire, according to Xcel Energy. Officials expect power to be restored around 6:00pm.

Xcel Energy officials say a squirrel in a substation is to blame for the outages. As of 5:45 pm, the Xcel Energy outage map shows 77 outage orders affecting 3,955 customers.

Xcel officials are trying to determine the cause and do not have an estimated restoration time.

Stay with WEAU for the latest updates.

For the electric outage map, click here.