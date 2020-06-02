Power outages impact Xcel Energy customers

UPDATE:

Xcel Energy reports 12 outages in the Eau Claire area impacting just more than 400 customers.

There are 69 reported outages in the La Crosse area, impacting more than 5,000 customers.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- As of Tuesday evening, Xcel Energy is reporting 13 power outages in the Eau Claire area.

Those outages are impacting approximately 580 customers.

Stormy weather moved through the area earlier, bringing strong wind gusts.

In the La Crosse area, 63 outages are reported impacting more than 6,000 customers.