Power restoration, damage cleanup ongoing in Wisconsin

Damage cleanup and power restoration is ongoing in Wisconsin as a result of the recent destructive storms.

A report from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs pegs preliminary damage to the public sector at $1.9 million, but also notes many counties have not yet reported to the state.

The state Emergency Operations Center is monitoring power restoration. It says about 16,000 customers remain without power while service has been restored to 273,000 across the state.

The National Weather Service now says there were 16 tornadoes that touched down in the state between July 18 and 20. The Wisconsin Army National Guard is sending help to Polk and Barron counties Thursday where heavy equipment will be used to clear debris. The Wisconsin Air National Guard is also sending debris removal teams to Polk County.