Powerful storm winding down, but still creating travel woes

Blizzard conditions that have made travel treacherous and closed interstates and schools in the Upper Midwest were expected to wind down leaving unseasonably cold temperatures through the weekend.

Strong winds and additional snow were expected to create blizzard conditions from eastern South Dakota into southeastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Friday before the powerful storm system moves north to Canada and weakens.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem closed government offices in most of the state's 66 counties for a third day Friday and ordered others to open in the afternoon. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in 64 counties and three tribal nations, authorizing the National Guard to provide emergency aid to those dealing with the storm or flooding, including residents in Oslo where the Red River continued to rise.