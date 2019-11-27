Pre-Thanksgiving snow storm caused power outages and downed power lines

A pre-Thanksgiving snow storm dumped several inches of snow on much of northwestern Wisconsin, causing travel headaches.

The heavy snow and wind made for many more power outages.

Snow covered roads changed the thanksgiving plans for many travelers.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Office in Eau Claire says there were about ten crashes and 23 runoffs this morning.

Here in the city of Eau Claire, police say crashes weren't the issue as much as downed power lines.

Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Dept. says, "we are seeing a lot of downed powerlines, a lot of sagging powerlines. We want to remind people to never approach those and call 911 or the non-emergency line right away. Let excel energy come out, we'll take care of that and contact them."

Xcel Energy says at one time, more than 12,000 customers were impacted by outages in Wisconsin, mostly in the Eau Claire area.

Eau Claire Energy Cooperative says about 1,500 of its customers lost power last night and into this morning.

