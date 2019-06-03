Pregnancy and infant loss memorial services June 3 and 4

A memorial was held Monday for the families who have experienced loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Memorial Services held in Chippewa Falls

The ceremony was held by the group "Share of Wisconsin", which was started by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals.

The memorial was the first of two happening this week, with another taking place Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. The ceremony included a burial ceremony, and a chance for families to connect about their tragic and unique circumstances.

"It's nothing you want to be a part of, but it's a very unique population. It's an intimate setting where you never want to be in it, but once you're in it, you can relate to each other, grieve, and heal together," said Eric Butters, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

Regardless of any relation to the infants being remembered, all families are welcome to attend the ceremonies.

