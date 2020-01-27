Preparations underway for VP Pence's visit to Madison Tuesday

After Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, he's scheduled to head directly to the State Capitol Building.

Local law enforcement and other city employees in Madison are preparing for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Madison.

Anyone planning to come and see Pence, you can only enter through the doors on the ground floor of the building.

"The public who would show up would go to the Wisconsin Avenue entrance, and that opens at 8 a.m. It's going to look like it would at an airport, it's going to have metal detectors, it's going to have TSA agents," Administrator and Special Event Sergeant Andrew Hyatt said.

There will also be short term road closures for Pence’s motorcade tomorrow, but the Secret Service has not released those details.

“Some streets will have access temporarily limited to them while the VP is traveling but those will be pretty quick movements and you should see traffic go back to normal pretty quickly after that."

Pence is expected at the event from 12-1 p.m.

Sergeant Hyatt said things are expected to go back to normal almost immediately afterwards.