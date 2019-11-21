Preparing for 2019 Wisconsin gun deer season

For the first time in a decade, hunters will be allowed to kill does in every Wisconsin county during the gun deer season. The 9-day hunt starts just before dawn on Saturday and runs until just after sunset on December first.

But before you head out this year the Wisconsin DNR has some reminders for you, specifically when hunting on public land:

-If you want to leave trail cameras up they need to be labeled with a customer number or name

-Tree stands and ground blinds cannot stay up overnight

-A ground blind must have 144 inches of blaze orange/pink during gun deer seasons

-Depending on if it’s a state park or county property there may be special regulations

-The deer hunting regulations have more information on public land hunting and general regulations

Just a few more safety tips to make sure to wear blaze orange, bring a cell phone, let people know where you are going and when you plan to return.

