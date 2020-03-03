Preparing to vote in the Wisconsin primary

On this Super Tuesday, election is on the front of everyone’s minds. Wisconsin’s primary election is not until April, but it’s never too early to prepare to vote. We spoke to County Clerk Janet Loomis to discuss how you can prepare to vote. The democratic primary will be on the ballot, but there is a lot more on to decide.

“Justice of the Supreme Court, there is a judge race, County Board Supervisors - 29 districts are up for election, the City of Eau Claire has a President race and an Elder Person at Large, and there are other municipalities that do have races, and all schools will have a school board race,” she says.

You can register to vote on the MyVote website, or with a municipal clerk. The primary election is April 7th, and polling places will be open from 7am to 8pm.

