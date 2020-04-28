Preparing your garden for growing season

If you are hoping to start up your garden for the year, now is the perfect time to get some of that work done.

Whether you are starting up a garden for the first time this year or you have many planting seasons under your belt, we have some tips to help you get started this growing season.

Hello Wisconsin has teamed up with Rhona Schuebel, a recently retired Agriscience teacher and Barron County Master Gardener. She has some tips for getting the soil ready, reading a seed package and what is the best bulbs to grab for your garden.

