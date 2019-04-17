Preperations are underway for Hope Gospel Mission's Easter dinner

Preparations were underway Wednesday for Hope Gospel Mission's Easter dinner.

Dozens of volunteers gathered Wednesday to prepare the facility for the dinner happening Saturday, April 20 from 4 p.m. – 6p.m.

This is the first meal of its kind to be hosted in the new Hope Renewal Center for men at 2650 Mercantile Drive in Eau Claire.

Staff at Hope Gospel says the new facility will help the organization provide help to more people in the Chippewa Valley.

"We're thankful to a wonderful community that has made not only this building possible, but the meal that is taking place Saturday as well,” said Rob Gerber with Hope Gospel.

Hope Gospel will be running shuttles form their former downtown location to the new location on the night of the dinner.

The dinner is free to everyone and will feature ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and dessert. Families, church groups, couples, and individuals are welcome. No reservations are needed.

