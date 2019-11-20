Presentation offers tips for parenting teens in a digital age

Local parents got some tips Wednesday night on helping their teenagers put limits on what they're doing online.

HSHS hospitals partnered with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to host the presentation in Eau Claire on parenting teens in a digital age.

Certified Prevention Specialist Jessica Wong says teenagers are not great self-monitors, and that's where parents come in.

Wong says parents need to help teens establish limits and safe habits for the sake of their overall health.

"Teens spend as many as nine hours a day behind a screen, and that can lead to mental health issues like depression and anxiety. It also leads to a sedentary lifestyle that can lead to other medical conditions," said Jessica Wong.

Wong stresses there are positive and productive ways to use technology, and teenagers need help understanding the difference between entertainment use and productive use.