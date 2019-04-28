President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters in Green Bay

Ahead of next year's election Wisconsin is set to be a major battleground state as candidates try to win every vote they can.

Saturday President Donald Trump made his case at a rally in Green Bay.

The doors opened at 3 p.m. and it was a packed house ever since.

You could see dozens of supporters with Trump signs and gear cheering on the president as he runs for his second term.

Some supporters camped out overnight just to make sure they had a good seat inside. Others had been waiting in line since ten o'clock in the morning.

The line stretched all the way to the other side of the street by the packer's practice field.

Many supporters told us they're excited the president was visiting Green Bay and couldn’t wait to hear his speech tonight.

"I’m sure we're going to be hearing about the economy, probably Joe Biden entering the race, and probably going to be hearing about the immigration situation,” MAGA supporter Joel Gaoivnik said.

"It's exciting,” MAGA supporter Gar Alldrefge said. "You know we've never done this before so just the whole atmosphere is exciting."

We also talked to the president's campaign press secretary who said

President Trump is confident he will win the state's vote in 2020.