President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Green Bay

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Green Bay on April 27.

The Trump campaign says the Make America Great Again rally will be held at the Resch Center. The president will speak at 7 p.m. that Saturday.

Trump tweeted about the rally with this exclamation: "Big crowd expected!"

“President Trump looks forward to sharing the successes of his administration with the great people of Wisconsin,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Under President Trump’s leadership, paychecks are now growing twice as fast for those in the bottom half of the income spectrum. Unemployment has hit generational lows, and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will open Canadian dairy markets to farmers all across Wisconsin."

The rally is general admission. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Rally attendees can register up to two tickets per mobile phone number. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR TICKETS.

This marks the president's third trip to Green Bay since 2015 when he was running for election.

The president is coming to Green Bay in lieu of attending the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is also scheduled for April 27.

"This dinner is almost worse than Hollywood's endless self-serving award shows," tweeted Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Martha Laning criticized the president's record in a response to the Trump campaign's rally announcement.

“If Trump is expecting to find a warm welcome in Wisconsin, he’s in for a rude surprise. We haven’t forgiven Trump’s repeated attempts to rip health care coverage from our families and neighbors, nor have we forgotten his massive tax giveaway to millionaires and billionaires that was brokered on the backs of hardworking Wisconsinites," Laning says.

“Trump is coming to Wisconsin to sell a record of broken promises and sow division in our state, and frankly, we’ve had enough.”

Wisconsin will be one of the most heated battleground states during the 2020 election. Milwaukee is hosting the Democratic National Convention.

Chair of the Democratic Party of Brown County, Lindsay Dorff, said the 2020 Democrat National Convention will energize voters who felt overlooked in 2016 when presidential candidate Hillary Clinton chose not to campaign in Wisconsin.

“I think Wisconsin did feel overlooked in the 2016 election, and so I think that we absolutely can’t feel overlooked when they're really bringing the heart of the democratic party to Milwaukee and so I think that should do a good job of energizing and mobilizing people who otherwise might have stayed on the sidelines and it will get them out hopefully voting and excited about our candidate,” said Dorff.

