Press Release: Blue Stars rising to the top of world class leader board

The La Crosse Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps is calling this “A Wild Summer”.

From the start of the season in May, this years Corps has been rising to the top of the Drum Corps International (DCI) World Class leader board with every musical note.

The Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps was founded in La Crosse, WI in 1964 with a mission to provide young adults with educational and creative musical opportunities in the performance arts to develop life skills.

This year’s corps is made up of 164 brass, percussion, and color guard performers ages 16-21. The corps tours from mid May to mid August each season traveling over 12,000 miles and performing in more than 50 competitions, parades, and exhibitions.

The 2019 production, “Call of the Wild,” is inspired by the Jack London book of the same name, and has been thrilling audiences and judges alike on the Drum Corps International tour this season.

Under the direction of Executive Director Brad Furlano and Corps Director Russ Gavin, the Blue Stars have been climbing the DCI World Class leaderboard and is currently the 7th seed heading into the last two weeks of the season – a level of success last seen for the corps in the 1970s.

The Blue Stars will compete in five more shows before reaching the DCI World Championships beginning August 8, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.

To follow the Blue Stars on their journey to the World Championships, visit: http://www.bluestars.org and Drum Corps International at https://www.dci.org.

The rest of the Blue Stars’ 2019 schedule is as follows:

7/27/2019 Atlanta, GA DCI Southeastern Championship

7/28/2019 Winston-Salem, NC NightBEAT

7/30/2019 Salem VA Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

8/2/2019 Allentown PA DCI Eastern Classic

8/4/2019 Buffalo NY Drums Along the Waterfront

8/8/2019 Indianapolis IN DCI World Championship Prelims

The mission of the Blue Stars is to provide educational and performance opportunities in the area of performance arts to help them to develop life skills.

Members learn through teamwork, dedication, a strong work ethic, setting goals, and discipline, that success can be achieved both on and off the performance field.

