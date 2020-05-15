Prevea Health offering free COVID-19 testing

The ability to test more people for COVID-19 is critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus throughout our communities, and with COVID-19 testing kits supplied by the state of Wisconsin, Prevea Health is able to offer free COVID-19 testing in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls until further notice.

Testing is available to anyone in the community experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19:

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fever

· Chills

· Repeated shaking with chills

· Muscle pain

· Headache

· Sore throat

· New loss of taste or smell

Those experiencing any of these symptoms and who wish to be tested should sign up on Prevea Health’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. It can be accessed by visiting www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment and register for a test.

The registration on MyPrevea is required for testing. Upon registration, patients will be directed to one of two, drive-through testing sites: Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, and Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls.

Those tested will be able to access their results within 3 to 5 days, at their own convenience, through their MyPrevea account which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality.

Anyone experiencing severe and life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms should call 911. If they prefer to travel to an emergency room on their own, they should call the hospital prior to their arrival to explain their symptoms. This will provide the emergency department time to prepare for their arrival and be sure others in the area will be protected from the potential spread of infectious disease.

For further questions about free COVID-19 testing offered at Prevea Health in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, please call (715) 717-4582.