Prevea Health taking steps to limit potential spread of the coronavirus

While there are no cases of the coronavirus in the Chippewa Valley currently, Prevea Health says as of now it's only testing people for the coronavirus who are sick enough to be in the hospital and showing severe symptoms.

The Chief Medical Officer of Prevea Health Western Wisconsin says it's also in the process of trying to slow down the spread of the virus, especially to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

"What we want to do is we want to keep from spreading it to that group of people. So, as a young, healthy person, if you get this, you might do fine - but, we don't want you to take it home to your grandpa," said Dr. Ken Johnson.

