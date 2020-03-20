Prevea and HSHS to set up COVID-19 testing sites

Prevea and HSHS are starting to set up testing sites for COVID-19.

The testing will start by the beginning of next week. Before you go to the testing center, you must cal the Prevea hotline and describe your symptoms. From there, a health professional will decide if you should be tested.

Chief Medical Officer of Prevea Western Wisconsin Ken Johnson says "Public health is recommending that we do not test people who do not have the symptoms. If they screen and they feel you are a candidate to get the test done, they will refer you to this drive up center".

