Prevea celebrates new medical office with ribbon cutting

Prevea is celebrating the opening of their new medical office building in Altoona by holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The new building will open Nov. 11 and is located in the River Prairie development area.

"We are proud to serve the health care needs of the city of Altoona and its surrounding communities here in the Chippewa Valley," said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO at Prevea Health. "We look forward to continue offering our patients the exceptional health care they've come to know and trust at Prevea - only now, in a new facility designed for efficiency, comfort and state-of-the-art health care and technologies."

