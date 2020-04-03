Prevea establishes upper respiratory care center in Eau Claire

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prevea Health Family Medicine will transition into a center for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms starting April 6th.

If one is experiencing upper respiratory symptoms, Prevea Health will be there to help. Appointments will be available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (715) 839-5175.

Prevea Altoona Urgent Care will be available to anyone who is not experiencing upper respiratory symptoms but in need of other Prevea urgent care services. It is open for walk-in care Monday – Friday, 8

a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Establishing a separate location for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms helps us curb the spread of respiratory illnesses throughout the community, and better protect our patients and staff,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health.