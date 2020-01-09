Prevea holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Menomonie center

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center located at 2919 Stout Rd. in Menomonie, near The Neighbors of Dunn County.

The Prevea Menomonie Health Center will open for patient care on Monday, Jan. 13 and will offer urgent care, family medicine, women’s care, occupational health, lab and X-ray services.

It will also serve the health care needs of the employees and families of the City of Menomonie and Cardinal FG Co. Physical therapy services will also be offered at the new health center in the future.