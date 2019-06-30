Pride festivities begin in New York City

Protesters are marching outside the historic Stonewall Inn to mark the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern day gay rights movement.

The Queer Liberation March started Sunday morning at the bar where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969.

The march is planned to coincide with the larger Pride parade set to begin Sunday afternoon.

The organizers of the queer march say the larger Pride event is too commercialized and heavily policed.

Twenty-four-year-old Jake Seller, an Indiana native now living in Brooklyn, is one of the march's volunteers and says it "will always remain a protest, not an advertisement."

Other attendees wanted to celebrate how far the LGBTQ community has come.