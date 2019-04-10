Principals from schools with shootings form support network

More than a dozen principals from U.S. schools where shootings have occurred are forming a support network in hopes of helping the next colleagues who join their unenviable ranks.

The Principals Recovery Network also will advocate for resources to help schools prevent and recover from violence.

The initial group of 17 current and former principals includes a principal from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Frank DeAngelis, who led Columbine High School during the deadly 1999 shooting in Littleton, Colorado.

DeAngelis says it's a network each participant wishes they'd had.

Members say they're uniquely positioned to help administrators because they've experienced the struggles of leading schools through the immediate and long-term aftermath of shootings.