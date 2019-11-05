Pringles announces Thanksgiving-flavored chips

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip as part of what it's calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit.” (Source: Pringles/Twitter via CNN)
Updated: Tue 2:58 PM, Nov 05, 2019

(CNN) - You don't have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit,” which will also include duck- and chicken-flavored chips. There are side dish-flavored chips, too. How does cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie sound?

The makers suggest stacking the three meats for a “turducken” chip medley and say the pumpkin pie flavor is so “surprisingly accurate” that you can satisfy your sweet tooth well before dessert. Who needs Grandma’s recipe, right?

You can find the Thanksgiving chips online when they go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, for a limited time at the Kellogg’s store website.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus