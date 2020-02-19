Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf on his Green Bay Packers GM career

"When I got to Green Bay, the Packers had the poorest record in the NFL. When I left nine years later, the Packers had the best record in the NFL," said Ron Wolf, Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Packers general manager.

Ron Wolf became the general manager of the Green Bay Packers in 1991.

The team's record wasn't the only change he made for the franchise.

A trade Wolf made sent the Atlanta Falcon's back-up quarterback to the Packers-- that player was Brett Favre.

"That type of competitor, that type of player, I thought he was without question the best player in the 1991 draft and he turned out to be that," Wolf said.

Two years later, having someone of Favre's caliber on the team helped land a coveted free agent. Defensive end Reggie White signed on with the Packers.

Wolf thinks it was more than just the players that won White over.

"One of the things that really helped us was, every other day Sara White got a dozen roses," Wolf said.

White made a huge impact on the team.

"Let's face it, in the history of free agency, there's only been two- really outstanding-- and that's Deion Sanders and Reggie White," said Wolf.

In 1996, the Green Bay Packers went on to win the Super Bowl and defeat the New England Patriots.

That experience is indescribable for Wolf.

"To have an opportunity to first of all participate in it and secondly, represent Green Bay, Wisconsin in it and a lot of people said that would never happen again," Wolf said.

Making it to the Super Bowl did happen again-- the following year.

While the Packers didn't walk away champions in 1997, Wolf's role had turned the team around.

As a result, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

"It was a remarkable experience for me personally, but there were so many people who played such a huge role in my being elected in it," said Wolf.

For Wolf, he says the experience left him 20 feet off the ground and is still something he never imagined.