Pro-Life Wisconsin marches in Washington

A Wisconsin pro-life group marched with thousands in the nation’s capital today for the annual March for Life.

Pro-Life Wisconsin traveled for more than 16 hours to march on the National Mall on Friday. (Source: GrayDC)

Junior Georgia Gleason is a long way from Waukesha, Wisconsin.

She is in Washington, D.C., protesting the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe versus Wade landmark decision, legalizing abortion across the country.

“I’m here for a very simple cause, and that’s to defend the right to life,” said Gleason, a high school junior who is homeschooled.

Gleason is with 150 other members of Pro-Life Wisconsin seeking an end to abortion.

“Being silent is a choice. And I think we have to make the choice to be active. We have to make the choice to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” said Gleason.

Elmer Pasch, a retired dairy farmer, said it is his 8th year attending the March and the experience is still special.

“One mind, one heart, together on this, it’s just a wonderful blessing,” said Pasch.

Elmer stated his goal for the March.

“Overturn Roe v. Wade,” he said. “I see a light at the end of the tunnel right now.”

The march kicked off at noon with a rally. It is an historic year for March for Life, as President Trump spoke at the rally, making him the first ever president to attend in person.

After the President spoke, the marchers, with signs in hand, walked to the Supreme Court.

The Pro-Life Wisconsin group will head back to the state on Saturday evening after a day of sightseeing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.