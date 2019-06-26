Program brings families and money to local farmers markets

For some, visiting farmers markets in the summer is a tradition.

Now the La Crosse County Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) is hoping to expand that to more families.

"They get to learn and see where their produce is grown and really get to know the farmer. And we also know that families who get the checks, six in ten have never been to a farmers market before and so this is something brand new for them and something new to try as a family and a way to teach their kids of how fruits and vegetables are grown," said La Crosse County Health Department Nutrition Educator Abbie Loos.

Starting this month, WIC is providing $35 farmers market checks to pregnant women, postpartum moms, and families with children under five through the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.

The checks can be used at farmers markets with participating farmers and it increases access for young children and new parents to fresh fruits and vegetables.

"It's really important for families to consume fruits and vegetables and this is a way for them to try new fruits and vegetables that they might not have tried before," says Loos. "And we know that fruits and vegetables that are grown at the farmers market are more nutritious because they are picked and grown right here and they might have been picked just a few days ago, so we know that nutrition is really at its peak."

The program was established federally in 1992 and benefits more than just the new families.

Over $40,000 worth of farmers market checks are given out to La Crosse County families, and that money stays in the community.

"When the farmers are able to make a good living at a farmers market, they're spending their money at other vendors. There are over 70 different businesses represented at the farmers market so if you're putting money there, you're stimulating over 70 families and 70 businesses in the area," said Cameron Park Farmers Market Manager Linda Vale.

This year's farmers market checks are valid thru Oct. 31.

To find out more information about the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program or to see if you qualify, you can call (608) 785-9865 or click here.