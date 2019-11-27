Program focuses on educating female farmers

Farming is typically known to be a male dominated industry but according to UW-Extension, the number of women farmers in Wisconsin is growing.

A program new to Wisconsin aims to provide female farmers with the support they need to be successful.

UW-Extension Dunn County says Annie's Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women's roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. It was originally launched in 2003 by University of Illinois Extension educator Ruth Hambleton as a tribute to her mother. It’s a six week program with 24 hours of information over the course of the program.

"These women will learn about their personality styles and how that really impacts sometimes the partners they're working with in their operations as well as maybe the clients that they sell to with their farm products," said Dunn County Ag Agent, Katie Wantoch.

Program participants will learn about farm risk management with a big focus on finances. They will learn how to analyze financial statements to see if their business is profitable, which Wantoch says is important during this challenging time for the farming economy.

Participants will also learn about personal finances and how discuss taking care of themselves. “These women are not only looking after the farm business, maybe their families but also taking care of themselves as well," said Wantoch.

The program attracts a range of participants from women who haven’t purchased a farm yet but are exploring opportunities, to women who just want to learn more to help with their existing farms.

Local farmer Mariann Holm is a first generation dairy farmer, partnering with her husband more than 20 years ago. She says the program has already been a significant help to her. Aside from the educational aspect, she says networking with other females farmers has been a big benefit.

"Farming can be very isolating and i find that the farmers that are successful are the ones that are willing to get together to bounce ideas off each other and to network," said Holm.

Additional information from UW-Extension Dunn County:

Compeer Financial and Extension are committed to supporting women in agriculture. Annie’s Project is being offered on six consecutive Tuesdays starting in November through December, 2019. The scheduled dates are November 5, 12, 19, 26 and December 3 & 10, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The classes will meet in conference room 54 at the Dunn County Community Services Building, 3001 US Hwy 12 E, Menomonie, WI 54751.

Organizers encourage participants to attend all six workshops to get the most out of the program. One of the goals of Annie’s Project is to provide networking opportunities for farm women in similar situations or developing similar enterprises. A social networking format will be established for the group by the organizers to continue the networking component after the workshop series is completed.

Organizers are able to offer this program for $50 for Compeer Financial clients and $75 for all other participants for the entire six-week course. This fee covers materials, speaker costs, materials, and lunch for the six sessions.

To register for the Annie’s Project program, please visit compeer.com/annies-project or call (844) 426-6733. Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited to 20 people.

For more information, feel free to contact Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, at (715) 232-1636 or email katie.wantoch@wisc.edu.

