Program helps kids get ready for the first day of school

As many kids are preparing to begin another school year, local organizations are helping make sure they are ready for that first day.

The "Back 2 School" program is once again being put on by the Salvation Army of La Crosse and Catholic Charities.

Through the program, people can help provide kids with clothes and school supplies for the year.

This year, there are over 650 kids that have registered to be a part of the program.

"It is getting expensive to take one, two kiddos back to school and so just again looking for that community help to get those kids back and get the things that they need. And it's not just that first day outfit, so it's a pair of pants and a shirt but they can wear throughout the school year as well. So it's just having the confidence and it helps them just feel better about themselves and know that they have what they need to be in school," said Salvation Army of La Crosse Development Director Christina Knudsen.

The Salvation Army of Chippewa Valley says they do not currently have a back to school program, but add they are hoping to start one next year.

To find out how to get involved in the program click here.