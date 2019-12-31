Prompt care was key to Sanders’ recovery from heart attack

Updated: Tue 9:15 AM, Dec 31, 2019

(AP) - Prompt treatment was key when Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders had his heart attack.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Hillsboro, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Dr. Mary Ann McLaughlin at Mount Sinai Heart center in New York reviewed Sanders’ medical information for The Associated Press.

She’s Mount Sinai Heart’s director of cardiovascular health and wellness.

McLaughlin says the heart attack occurred in an artery often called the “widow-maker." But the fact he received quick care helps explain how well he’s doing.

She says she sees no reason why “he would not be able to function effectively in a high stress job” like the presidency.

The 78-year-old candidate’s health came under extra scrutiny when he had his heart attack Oct. 1.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus