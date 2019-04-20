Propane tank malfunction causes fire at Chippewa Falls High School

Crews were out tending to a fire at Chippewa Falls High School just after 5:30 Saturday.

An official with Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services says the fire was reported near propane tanks on school property. It was later determined the fire was from a malfunctioned tank evaporator. Crews worked to cool the tanks and let the fire die out.

No evacuations were ordered. A portion of Coleman Street in front of Chi-Hi was shut down. No one was at school at the time of the fire, which was put under control within 20 minutes.

