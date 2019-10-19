Property tax to drop for residents in the Eau Claire Area School District

The Eau Claire Area School District will have the lowest property tax levy this school year since 1984.

Property tax will decrease to $8.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value making it the lowest it has been since 1984.

The district is also expecting a balanced budget for the first time since the 2010-2011 school year.

The district's equalized property valuation grew 5.2% over the past year.

This school year, ECASD is serving 126 more students compared to last year.

Special education spending is expected to reach $26.5 which is about $2 million more than last year.

The school board also approved a wage increase for staff on average of 2.2 % for $2 million more than last year's budget.

