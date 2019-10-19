Property tax to drop for residents in the Eau Claire Area School District

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Eau Claire Area School District will have the lowest property tax levy this school year since 1984.
Property tax will decrease to $8.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value making it the lowest it has been since 1984.
The district is also expecting a balanced budget for the first time since the 2010-2011 school year.
The district's equalized property valuation grew 5.2% over the past year.
This school year, ECASD is serving 126 more students compared to last year.
Special education spending is expected to reach $26.5 which is about $2 million more than last year.
The school board also approved a wage increase for staff on average of 2.2 % for $2 million more than last year's budget.