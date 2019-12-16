Proposal to add solar panels at North & Memorial H.S. approved

The Eau Claire Area School Board unanimously approves a proposal to help the district become more energy-efficient.

A $280,000 donation will be used for solar panels to be installed on the roofs at Eau Claire Memorial and North High Schools.

The donation was brought forth from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

It comes from a group that includes includes Memorial alumnus Cal Couillard from the Couillard Solar Foundation, an organization that is providing half the panels. An anonymous donor is contributing the other half.

The money will pay for 720 solar panels.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck says the panels will save the school district around $20,000 dollars during the next 25 years.

The district says the panels will be installed at North and Memorial High Schools as early as summer 2020.