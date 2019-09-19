Proposed bill would increase penalties for assaults on nurses

A proposed bill would increase the penalties for assaulting a nurse in Wisconsin.

Right now, the penalty for assaulting a nurse is a Class A misdemeanor which can lead to fines up to $10,000, up to nine months in jail or both. With the proposal, the penalty for causing intentional bodily harm to a nurse would be a Class H felony which can carry fines up to $10,000 and up to six years in jail.

A public hearing was held in Madison to discuss the proposal on September 18. The proposal would apply to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and those working under supervision of a nurse.

“I come to my job to take care of patients. I shouldn't come here to work worrying about getting punched or yelled at or spit at when really we want to treat you and treat you with respect and take care of the things you are here for,” says Brett Berg, an emergency room at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to the American Nurse Association, one in four nurses is assaulted on the job.

“When patients come to us for care they are at their most vulnerable and people are very frightened, there may be some mental health issues, substance abuse issues taking place and unfortunately those situations, because they are already intense, sometimes can easily escalate,” says Patti McCue, Chief Nursing Officer at Marshfield Medical Center.

The bill has been met with hesitation from groups like Alzheimer’s Association and National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin for the proposal’s broad terms and concerns that people with disabilities and mental illness could be charged with a felony.

“There is a difference between someone who is having a behavioral health crisis and someone who is just angry,” Berg says.

Other groups like the Wisconsin Hospital Association and Ascension Wisconsin are asking for all healthcare providers to be included in the proposal.

The proposal will have to be voted on before it can move forward in becoming a law.

