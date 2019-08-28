Proposals aim to keep students safe from abuse, neglect, and exploitation

A school board member wants to see new policies in place in the Eau Claire Area School District to help protect students.

School board member Joe Luginbill has submitted three policy recommendations. He says the goal is to keep the 11,300 children in the school district safe from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

“One of the most important things that we can do is make sure that we are protecting those students within our walls and within the community as best we can,” said Luginbill.

One recommendation is designating an existing staff member as the point of contact for matters pertaining to child abuse, neglect, and trafficking.

“The average age of entry into the sex trade in America is actually estimated to be about from 11-14,” said Cat Jacoby of Fierce Freedom in Eau Claire.

The second recommendation is requiring that all prospective employees, substitutes, and volunteers take an online sexual risk assessment prior to being hired or accepted as a volunteer.

A third recommendation would require that the ECASD work with other youth-serving nonprofit organizations that require a background check of adult volunteers and employees.

“We're just so thrilled that the school district is aware of that and that they're taking those active steps to help kids,” said Jacoby.

Luginbill has previously authored other child protection policies which have been adopted in the ECASD, including a new protocol protecting students from human trafficking, a revised policy on sexual harassment, and a new policy regarding services for students in foster care.

As far as moving these proposals forward, Luginbill said it has to be reviewed by the policy and governance committee.

Luginbill does not anticipate additional budgetary costs associated with these items beyond an amount of increased staff time.

