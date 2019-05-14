Proposals for former Eau Claire fire station due next month

Monday, June 24, at 4:00pm is the deadline for the submission of proposals for the lot and building at 559 North Hastings Way.

For almost 70 years, the lot at 559 North Hastings Way was home to “Old Fire Station 10”, until the Fire Department moved in to a new home last summer. The lot is a very desirable spot, well known in the community, and at the intersection of two of the most active intersections in Eau Claire with easy access to major highways/roads including Hastings Way, US-53 Bypass and North Crossing.

Interested parties shall submit proposals in a sealed envelope labeled “559 North Hastings Way” post-marked or delivered (stamped by Purchasing) no later than 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019.

City of Eau Claire

Kristine Basom

203 S. Farwell Street

Eau Claire, WI 54702-5148

Or in person to the temporary location of City Hall 2020 Prairie Lane – Finance Administration.

559