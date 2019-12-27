Proposed improvements for Irvine Park

Flag Hill sits in the Southwest corner of the 318-acre Irvine Park and is a frequent spot for a summer picnic or a little cross-country skiing in the winter.

Irvine Park has been a Chippewa Falls staple since 1906. Even during the winter months, Flag Hill at Irvine Park is a popular place to stop by. However, Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dick Hebert said it could be getting some upgrades. Many of which he said are long overdue. He said the improvements will hopefully make it more popular.

“We've known for many years that the Flag Hill bathrooms needed to be replaced. People are hoping that potentially, they could be year round bathrooms,” Hebert said. “We want to make sure the location is the right location when we build them.”

Another proposed improvement is a warming center, which Hebert hopes increases popularity at Flag Hill during the Chippewa Valley's coldest months.

“People use this area a lot in the winter,” Hebert said. “They need a place after skiing or before skiing to warm up and change clothes.”

Along with the potential bathroom upgrades, Hebert said the aging playground equipment needs to go as well.

“There really isn't a lot to salvage here in this area of the park,” he said. “Everything is older and needs to be replaced in the near future.”

Flag Hill sits atop from the rest of Irvine Park and Hebert hopes to better connect the parcels of land. But one of the improvements for Flag Hill is to make it truly be "Flag Hill."

"This is called Flag Hill and we don't have a flag display,” Hebert said. “We are looking at hopefully including some sort of flag display here."

Hebert said he is glad this cherished piece of Chippewa Falls may finally receive some much-needed attention.

“I'm excited. I’m really happy the park board decided to take a step back and complete a master plan,” he said. “Everyone agrees it is the right decision.”

The parks department will be holding two public hearings in January. The first will be Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Spring Street Sports. The second hearing will be Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the Leinie Lodge. We have a link the two proposed concepts here.

