Prosecutor clears Madison police officers in fatal shooting

Three Madison police officers who fatally shot a drunken man after he fired at them have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a prosecutor on Monday cleared Sgt. Ryan Gibson and officers Sonny Martinez and Justin Nelson of any criminal wrongdoing in the killing of 63-year-old Dean Thomas in October.

Thomas was shot after police responded to a 911 call about a man firing a gun. Thomas opened fire on the officers, who returned fire and killed him.

Ozanne said Thomas' blood alcohol concentration was 0.22%, which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

