Prosecutors file criminal charges in fatal Adams County crash

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 20-year-old Arkdale man accused of causing a fatal crash last month.

Online court records show Gavin Alburquerque will be formally charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and reckless driving.

Investigators said one person was killed and two others, including Alburquerque were injured in the Jan. 11 crash. Alburquerque’s passenger, a 19-year-old man, died as result of the crash. Another person remained in critical condition following the crash, however a recent medical condition update was not released in court documents.

Alburquerque was later flown to a Madison hospital for further medical treatment.

Court documents state he said he was speeding at the time of the crash and had smoked marijuana prior to the crash.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a car was traveling north on State Highway 13 in the town of Preston when it collided with a truck at the intersection of Highway 13 and Cottonwood Avenue.

He’s expected to be formally charged April 7.

