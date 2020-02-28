Former DC Everest teacher charged with 39 counts including child sexual exploitation

Prosecutors have filed 39 criminal charges against the now-resigned teacher at D.C. Everest High School.

Travis Greil is accused of possessing at least 138 ‘upskirting’ videos of children on an electronic device, taken over at least five years' time.

He's charged with 13 counts of child sexual exploitation, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, and 13 counts of invading privacy.

The investigation started on Feb. 12, when a student approached law enforcement saying they thought Greil might be using an iPad to record under their clothing, commonly referred to as ‘upskirting’. When police confronted Greil, Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said during a court hearing on Feb. 14 he admitted to making the recordings.

“He was willing to do this in a school setting where he was entrusted with the care of these children,” Wetzsteon noted during that hearing.

In a press release, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said a forensic preview of an electronic device showed it had multiple videos "where the device was positioned in such a way to capture, and did capture, recordings underneath the clothing of numerous females in the school setting."

Greil was ordered to have no contact with 20 alleged victims and their families.

Greil had been free on a signature bond since his Feb. 14 court date, however Friday bond was raised to $500,000 cash and Greil was arrested following his initial appearance.